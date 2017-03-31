London Terror Attack Survivor Melissa Cochran ‘Getting Stronger Every Day’ as She Mourns Husband

An American woman who lost her husband and was injured in last week’s London terror attack is maintaining a positive attitude amidst her grief.

Melissa Cochran — who was in the British capital with husband Kurt to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary when an alleged terrorist ran people over with an SUV on theWestminster Bridge, killing Kurt and three others — sustained a broken leg, broken rib and facial cut in the March 22 attack.

Cochran posted photos to a GoFundMe page set up to help her showing that despite her injuries and the death of her 54-year-old husband, her spirit is unconquerable.

“Getting stronger every day!” Melissa’s brother Clint Payne wrote alongside an image of his sister.

Another photo of her lying in bed making a cell phone call to friends in the United States was captioned, “Talking with loved ones at home is some of the best medicine.”

Speaking at a family press conference in London on Wednesday, Payne said that his sister’s support system has helped her heal.

“Her health is steadily improving and she has been strengthened by the presence of her family,” he said. “She is so grateful for the outpouring of love and generosity. So many people have been so kind, and we are deeply touched by their goodness and generosity.”

He added that the whole family is mourning the loss of Kurt.

‘The most difficult part of all of this is that Kurt is no longer with us, and we miss him terribly,” Payne wrote on the GoFundMe page. “He was an amazing individual who loved everyone and tried to make the world a better place.”

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

RELATED VIDEO: Princess Kate Speaks Out After London Terror Attack: ‘We Will Be Thinking of All The Families’

The GoFundMe page, dubbed Kurt Cochran Memorial Relief Fund, was launched to cover Melissa’s regular monthly expenses and loss of income incurred as a result of her injuries. While the goal was initially $50,000, the amount raised by Friday morning stands at $75,000.

Earlier this week, the family also returned to the site of Kurt’s death for the first time — laying a wreath in his honor on Westminster Bridge.

“Vigil on Westminster Bridge today in memorial of the victims,” Payne added in an earlier post. “These flowers are at the site where Kurt and Melissa were struck.”

Cochran remains in hospital. It is not known when she will return to the U.S.