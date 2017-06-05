First Victim of London Terror Attack Identified as Christine Archibald of Canada: Reports

The first victim of the London terror attacks on Saturday has been identified as Canadian woman Christine Archibald, according to multiple reports.

CBC reports that Cassie Ferguson, the sister Archibald’s fiancé, Tyler Ferguson, confirmed the news in a Facebook Messenger conversation on Sunday.

“He is broken into a million pieces,” Cassie said, according to CBC. “He held her and watched her die in his arms.”

According to Tyler’s brother, the two were “madly in love” and had been living in the Netherlands for the past eight months. The two had planned to return to British Columbia, Canada, when Tyler finished his overseas contract, according to CBC.

Ferguson, who was from Castelgar, British Columbia, had been working at a homeless shelter before her death, her family said in a statement to ITV and The Telegraph.

“We grieve the loss of our beautiful, loving daughter and sister. She had room in her heart for everyone and believed strongly that every person was to be valued and respected,” her family said in a statement according to ITV.

“She lived this belief working in a shelter for the homeless until she moved to Europe to be with her fiancé. She would have had no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death.

“Please honor her by making your community a better place. Volunteer your time and labour or donate to a homeless shelter. Tell them Chrissy sent you.”

The deadly attacks in London on Saturday night left seven dead and 48 injured. According to Metropolitan Police in London, the attacks were caused by three men who drove a rented van into a crowd at London Bridge. They later crashed their van and continued to stab victims at nearby Borough Market. They were quickly shot dead by police.

The attacks rattled an already on-the-edge England as it occurred less than two weeks after a bombing after an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester left 22 dead and 119 injured. Saturday’s London attack also took place right before a planned charity concert for the Manchester victims organized by Grande and featuring several A-list performer like Coldplay, Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry. The concert went on as plan and was a raging success, raising over $2 million for victims of the attacks.