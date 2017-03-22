Londoners Stand Together After Parliament Terror Attack: ‘We Are United and We Are Not Afraid’

Following Wednesday’s deadly attack in the U.K. near Parliament, Londoners are making their strength known in the face of terror.

At least four people were killed — including a police officer — and 20 more injured after the car and knife attack, which Metropolitan Police believe was orchestrated by a sole individual, who is among the dead. Authorities have described the violence as terrorism.

As the investigation continues, city residents took to social media to band together, embracing former Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s iconic adage, “Keep buggering on.”

On Twitter, heartbroken users shared a re-imagined tube logo emblazoned with the phrase, “We are not afraid.”

Echoed one woman, “The love and bravery shown today was far greater than any hate. We are united and we are not afraid.”

Another assured that she wouldn’t let fear keep her from the capital city, writing, “I will be out & about shopping & carrying on with daily life in LONDON this Saturday #TheseColoursDontRun #IstandWithLondon.”

“London’s just going about its business,” said another Twitter user. “Pubs and theatres still full. Trains packed. Everyone looks a little sadder but #WeAreNotAfraid.”

A group of schoolchildren from St John & St Francis Church School in Bridgwater who were touring Parliament at the time of the attack sought to bring joy through music, according to the school’s Twitter account.

“We’re all sat in the centre of the #housesofparliament,” the school wrote. “We are safe, happy and lightening the mood with a sing song.”

In a video message, London Mayor Sadiq Khan similarly asserted, “Our city remains one of the safest in the world.”

“London is the greatest city in the world and we stand together in the face of those who seek to harm us and destroy our way of life,” Khan said.

He continued, “We have, and we always will. Londoners will never be cowed by terrorism.”