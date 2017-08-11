Police in London have not filed charges in the case of a man who pushed a woman into the path of an oncoming bus that swerved to avoid her. The incident, which was caught on surveillance video, has been circulated widely on social media.

A video released by London Police shows a man in a light gray t-shirt and blue athletic shorts running on the sidewalk along Putney Bridge, which crosses the River Thames in Southwest London. After passing a man in a suit, he seems to abruptly shove another pedestrian, unprompted, as a bus approaches from behind him, The Washington Post reports.

The incident occurred around 7:40 a.m. on May 5, but police released the video earlier this week.

A 50-year-old man was arrested Thursday morning on suspicion of causing “grievous bodily harm” at an address in the affluent Chelsea neighborhood, according to a Metropolitan Police statement. However, he was released after being questioned, though he remains under investigation., CNN reports.

The man, a private equity firm partner, says he has “irrefutable proof” he was actually in the US at the time, the BBC reports.

A statement released by lawyers representing the man said “Our client has been wrongly implicated in this matter. He categorically denies being the individual concerned and has irrefutable proof that he was in the United States at the time of the incident. Consequently, we expect a swift resolution to this wholly untrue allegation.”