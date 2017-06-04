Hero Taxi Driver Says He Tried to ‘Ram’ Terrorists with His Cab During London Attack

A quick-thinking taxi driver is being hailed a hero for attempted to stop Saturday’s deadly terror attack in London by attempting to plow into them with his cab.

The driver, identified only as Chris, told LBC Radio that he had a passenger inside his cab near the bridge as he watched the unthinkable begin to unfold in front of them.

“I didn’t see the van mount the curb, but I saw everything else,” he said. “A van came from London Bridge itself, went between the traffic light system and rammed it towards the steps. It knocked loads of people down. Then three men got out with long blades, 12 inches long, and went randomly along Borough High Street stabbing people at random. I saw a young girl stabbed in the chest.”

Horrified, Chris decided to take action.

“I said to the guy in my cab I was going to try to hit him, I was going to ram him. I turned around and tried, but he side-stepped me,” he said.

“Then there were two police officers running towards him with their batons drawn, they didn’t know what was happening,” he continued. “There was a guy with a really long blade stabbing randomly people.”

Chris said he then desperately tried to warn people to flee the scene.

“I told people to turn around and run away. It sickened me to the pit of my stomach. An absolute animal,” said Chris, whose story is being shared by U.K. outlets including The Telegraph and The Independent.

It seems Chris was not the only hero taxi driver on the scene Sunday evening. Actor Marc Zammit tweeted that his father drove his black cab to the scene to pick up people and take them to safety.

So proud of my dad! His a black cabbie he drove to london bridge started helping people, picking them up driving them away from the attack! — Marc Zammit (@zammit_marc) June 4, 2017

The cab drivers join other heroes who emerged during the latest terror attack, including people who threw chairs and tables at terrorists who stormed into a pub in Borough Market in central London, threatening to kill people during an eight minute rampage that killed seven and injured at least 48 people.

Another woman reportedly used her body to barricade the front door of the Black and Blue restaurant, allowing diners to escape out a back entrance.

“She managed to hold the door for a few seconds, but they overpowered her,” a taxi driver who picked up passengers from the restaurant told Sky News, per Wales Online. “They managed to escape through the rear door, possibly saving a good 20 peoples’ lives.”