Terrorism in U.K.: Van Plows into 15 Near London Bridge as Police Report Stabbings and Shots Fired

Metropolitan Police in London have confirmed that two terrorist incidents have occurred on Saturday, less than two weeks after the tragic bombing in Manchester and one day before a charity concert is slated to take place for the victims of that attack.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said the “terrible” incident from London is being treated as a “potential act of terrorism.”

A U.S. law enforcement official tells PEOPLE that a car drove into a crowd of 15 to 20 people near London Bridge. The official added that there were reports of at least two casualties. The BBC reports that police have confirmed one death.

Witnesses on social media said that there were “bodies strewn over the pavement” after a van jumped the curb.

The police confirmed that incidents at London Bridge and Borough Market were being treated as “terrorist incidents.” However, a third reported incident was determined to not be connected.

Police confirmed that they responded to a report of a “vehicle collision with pedestrians” at London Bridge at 10:08 p.m. They also confirmed that officers responded and “shots have been fired.”

A video of the aftermath showed ambulances and police cars swarming around an intersection while someone yells, telling people to clear the area.

Another witness says a passerby told him that it was like “Westminster Bridge all over again.” On March 22, a British-born terrorist drove his car onto the pedestrian walkway at Westminster Bridge, killing four people and injuring 50.

WARNING: Some of these tweets feature strong language

Horrific scene at London Bridge… bodies strewn over the pavement. B&Q van mounted the pavement. I feel sick pic.twitter.com/quDYWHRum3 — Ben Leo (@benleo89) June 3, 2017

Passerby says 15-20 people have been run over. "Westminster bridge all over again". Another says 7 or 8. — Will Heaven (@WillHeaven) June 3, 2017

Witness Jamie McDermott tells PEOPLE that he realized something was wrong after a number of police vans passed by them at London Bridge.

“It took the first responders two minutes to get there,” he said. “I saw a stream of 20 ambulances go towards London Bridge.”

Police also confirmed that they were responding to a report of a stabbing Borough Market near London Bridge. They also confirmed that they are responding to an incident at Vauxhall. However, police later stated that the stabbing incident in Vauxhall was determined to not be connected to the other two terrorist incidents.

Simon Thompson told Sky news that there was also gunfire at Borough Market.

“I was just outside Borough Market and I just saw loads of people run away. People were on the floor. Police came and there was a period of quite intense gunfire. I hid in a pub and then there was more gunfire and the police told us to get out.”

The incident occurred just 12 days after England was rocked by the deadly Manchester bombing after an Ariana Grande concert. The attack, which occurred just outside Manchester Arena as concertgoers — many of whom were children and teenagers — were leaving the show, left 22 dead and 116 injured. The bomber, identified by police as 22-year-old Salman Ramadan Abedi, was also killed in the explosion.

On Sunday, Grande will be joined by a host of other musicians, including Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry and Coldplay, for a charity concert in Manchester to raise money for the victims and their families.

Press Secretary Sean Spicer confirmed that President Donald Trump had been briefed about the incident. Trump later pledged on Twitter that the United States would help the U.K. in the wake of the incidents.