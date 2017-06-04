‘Turn to Love’: People Post Signs of Unity at London Bridge After Deadly Terror Attack

Just hours after a terror attack in and around London Bridge killed seven and injured nearly 50 people, mourners descended on the famous structure to post messages of hope and optimism.

Video posted to Twitter showed people posting signs that stated #TurntoLove #ForLondon and #ISISwillLose #LoveWillWin at the London Bridge cordon Sunday morning.

The gesture came the morning after three attackers careened a white van into pedestrians on London Bridge, in the heart of the British capital, Sunday evening. The men then pulled knives and got out at the crowded area of Borough Market and attacked victims on the street and at pubs, Commissioner for the Metropolitan Police, Cressida Dick, said in a statement.

In a nod to the love Manchester campaign, signs are going up around the #LondonBridge cordon to commemorate last night's victims @LBC pic.twitter.com/4t9iGrskPY — Rachael Venables (@rachaelvenables) June 4, 2017

Despite this new attack ISIS and terror will lose, and Love will win. Our thoughts are with all the victims. #TurntoLove pic.twitter.com/meE7j5ubtf — Turn To Love (@Turn_To_Love) June 4, 2017

The latest violence come less than two weeks after a deadly terror attack outside an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester killed 22 people plus the attacker, and injured approximately 116 — included children and parents waiting to pick up their kids from the concert.

The London attack occurred just one day before Grande and other stars will take the stage for the Manchester One Love benefit in Manchester, and the pop star’s manager Scooter Braun vowed that the show will go on despite the latest attack in London.

“After the events last night in London, and those in Manchester just two weeks ago, we feel a sense of responsibility to honor those lost, injured and affected,” Braun said in a statement on Twitter Sunday. “We plan to honor them with courage, bravery, and defiance in the face of fear. Today’s One Love Manchester benefit concert will not only continue, but will do so with greater purpose,” Scooter Braun wrote on Twitter Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, as the world reels from yet another tragedy, stories of ordinary citizens stepping up to help the victims have emerged.

Witnesses told of people throwing glasses, chairs and other objects at the attackers to fend them off as they stormed into a pub in Borough Market in central London, threatening to kill people during an eight minute rampage.

Others offered free places to stay or to arrange rides for people who were stranded after the attack, reports The Telegraph, noting that the response mirrors the outpouring of support after Manchester.

If anyone is stranded, I have a space in Central London, near to Borough Market / Vauxhall / London bridge you cn stay. Don't hesitate to dm — Julius Dein (@JuliusDein) June 3, 2017

Anyone stuck for a place to go in London, we have a spare room in Streatham. #Londonbridge #Vauxhall — JC Morley (@jcmorley87) June 3, 2017

Anyone in the #Vauxhall area who needs a place to come to, message me. We're on Kennington Lane 10 minutes up from the station — Sam Frankl (@SamFrankl) June 3, 2017

Happy to provide free treatment and rehab for anyone injured in the terror attacks at London Bridge. #❤️London — Pro-SIM (@ProSimLondon) June 4, 2017

The Sun reports that Sainsburys, a popular supermarket chain, delivered sandwiches to emergency worker at London Bridge.

Everyday heroes: Sainsbury’s staff bring sandwiches to our incredible police officers at #LondonBridge https://t.co/K6PNw76NNj pic.twitter.com/XR06FhbhWo — The Sun (@TheSun) June 4, 2017

In a statement made outside Downing Street Sunday morning, Prime Minister Theresa May praised “the courage of members of the public who defended themselves and others from attackers.”

She also declared that “we cannot and must not pretend that things can continue as they are.”