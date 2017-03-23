Mom of Two Is ID’d as One of Three Victims Killed in London Terror Attack

A mother of two who was on her way to pick up her children from school is the second victim identified in the deadly car and stabbing attack outside U.K. Parliament in London Wednesday.

Aysha Frade, 43, was struck by a bus while crossing Westminster Bridge on her way to collect her daughters, ages 8 and 11.

Frade, whose family hails from Spain, worked as head of the Spanish department in the nearby DLD College. The school sits on the opposite bank of the River Thames to Westminster Palace, where a lone attacker drove a car nearby pedestrians before crashing and fatally stabbing 48-year-old police officer Keith Palmer with a knife.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened at the news that of the victims yesterday was a member of our staff, Aysha Frade,” DLD College principal Rachel Borland said in a statement Thursday before going on to describe her as “a highly regarded and loved” member of the staff.

According to reports in La Voz de Galicia newspaper, Frade was born in London but was a regular visitor to her family home in Betanzos, Spain, where her elder sister run a language academy.

In an address to the House of Commons Thursday morning, British Prime Minister Theresa May said 40 were injured in the attack, including one American.

“In addition to twelve Britons admitted to hospital, we know that the victims include three French children, two Romanians, four South Koreans, one German, one Pole, one Irish, one Chinese, one Italian, one American and two Greeks,” she said.

May also confirmed the attacker, who has not been identified by Scotland Yard, was born in Britain and was “once investigated in relation to concerns about violent extremism.”

The Prime Minister condemned the attacks and insisted Britons would push forward.

“Yesterday an act of terrorism tried to silence our democracy. But today we meet as normal — as generations have done before us, and as future generations will continue to do — to deliver a simple message: we are not afraid. And our resolve will never waiver in the face of terrorism,” she said. “And we meet here, in the oldest of all Parliaments, because we know that democracy — and the values it entails — will always prevail.”



Early Thursday, a Twitter account associated with the terrorist group ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, calling the British-born attacker “a soldier of the Islamic State.”

The assailant careened a car through one of the busiest and most recognizable parts of London at about 2:40 p.m. local time, hitting dozens of pedestrians before crashing into the gate outside the Palace of Westminster during Prime Minister’s Questions time. The attacker then got out and fatally stabbed a police officer before being shot dead by guards.

British police made eight arrests in connection with the attack overnight, following a series of raids in Birmingham and London. Scotland Yard has also confirmed that four people died in the attack, including the suspect, with 29 treated in the hospital.

“We are still collating numbers of walking wounded and of those in the hospital sadly seven of them are in a critical condition,” Acting Deputy Commissioner Mark Rowley said in a statement from Scotland Yard.

“Tragically the deaths included PC Keith Palmer who was protecting Parliament and two members of the public — a woman aged in her mid 40’s and a man aged in his mid 50’s.

He added, “We must not allow terrorists to create discord, distrust and fear.”

London’s Metropolitan Police continue to work on the assumption that the attacker acted alone and was inspired by international terrorism. A meeting of faith leaders from all communities will be held at New Scotland Yard on Thursday afternoon. A candlelight vigil is also scheduled to take place at London’s Leicester Square at 6 p.m.