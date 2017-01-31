Assault Case Dropped Against Ex-Boyfriend of Socialite Known for Extensive Plastic Surgery

A New York City judge has dismissed the criminal case against Lloyd Klein, the fashion designer arrested last month following an alleged argument with his ex-girlfriend, the New York socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein, PEOPLE confirms.

A source close to the case tells PEOPLE that several pending charges — including assault, criminal mischief, grand larceny and robbery — were dropped Monday, clearing Klein. He had been accused of stealing an iPhone and a credit card after the alleged fight with Wildenstein on Dec. 6, 2016.

The judge cited a lack of evidence in dismissing the case.

Klein, 49, and the 71-year-old Wildenstein, whose extensive plastic surgery led her to being derided by tabloids as “Catwoman,” split soon after the incident at her Trump World Tower apartment in N.Y.C.

According to court records, Wildenstein still faces two counts of assault stemming from the altercation, which allegedly involved her clawing Klein’s face and attacking him with a pair of scissors.

Her lawyer tells PEOPLE, however, that he expects the case will similarly be dropped in February, when she next appears in court.

Reached by phone, Klein tells PEOPLE he is “extremely happy” with the judge’s decision to dismiss his case, and that Wildenstein dropped the charges against him.

“I feel that this is justice well served,” he says.

“And I’m not pressing charges against [Wildenstein] at all,” Klein explains.

Of his ex, he says, “I think she’s doing very well. Things are moving in the right direction.”

Klein is “hopeful” the two will reunite after Wildenstein’s case resolves. For now, they are barred from contacting each other.

He says, however, that he had “an existence before” meeting Wildenstein and, “I have an existence right now.”

“I am not the boyfriend of Mrs. Wildenstein, or Jocelyn Wildenstein, or ‘Catwoman,’ ” he says. “I am Lloyd Klein the fashion designer.”

• With reporting by CAITLIN KEATING and LIZ McNEIL