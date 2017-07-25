Father of Calif. Teen Who Live-Streamed Fatal Crash Speaks Out: ‘My One Daughter Killed My Other Daughter’

A California father has opened up about the deadly crash that left his 14-year-old daughter dead and his 18-year-old daughter, who allegedly live-streamed the fatal incident, in jail accused of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and gross vehicular manslaughter.

“I don’t know how to feel. My one daughter killed my other daughter,” Nicandro Sanchez recently told local ABC affiliate KFSN about the tragic accident involving his daughter Obdulia Sanchez and her younger sister, Jacqueline.

Nicandro said he watched the horrifying footage that was live-streamed on Obdulia’s private Instagram account. The video was re-posted by one of Obdulia’s followers and watched by thousands.

The grieving father also explained that Obdulia does drink alcohol but not around him, and stated that he believes the crash was an accident. A California Highway Patrol report obtained by PEOPLE states that “alcohol is believed to be a factor in this collision.”

PEOPLE previously confirmed Obdulia was driving with her sister Jacqueline and another 14-year-old girl on Friday at about 6:40 p.m. in Los Banos, California when she lost control of her vehicle, ejecting both passengers, who were not wearing seat belts.

The other girl in the car has been identified as Manuela Seja of Fresno, 14, according to ABC affiliate KFSN. Seja told the local media outlet that she and Jacqueline were involved in a relationship. She received medical attention on her many injuries, including 25 stitches on her right leg.

The 2003 Buick that Obdulia was driving swerved to the other side of the road before it tore through a barbed wire fence into a field and flipped over, the CHP report stated.

PEOPLE was not immediately able to confirm the authenticity of footage from the crash that was posted online, but it appears to show Sanchez driving down the highway, while she raps along to a song playing in her car, before then careening off the road. The footage seems to capture the vehicle’s passengers screaming, and then chaos, before it shows Sanchez apparently kneeling beside her mortally wounded sister on the ground.

Obdulia is currently being held at the Merced County Jail in California on $300,000 bond on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs causing injury and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover Jacqueline’s funeral expenses, the 14-year-old was planning to celebrate her quinceañera — her fifteenth birthday.