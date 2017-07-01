Little Rock Nightclub Shooting: 17 Shot After Concert Dispute in Arkansas

At least 17 people were shot after gunfire broke out at the Power Lounge nightclub in Little Rock, Arkansas, early Saturday morning.

Live video of the incident was captured and shared on social media. In it, patrons of the packed club can be seen fleeing the scene after the gunfire is heard. Before the shooting, patrons could be seen dancing as a group of rappers performed on a small stage.

All 17 shot are alive and in stable condition, Little Rock police said. They are investigating the incident, which took place around 2:30 a.m. local time. They say it appears to have been caused by a dispute and is not terror-related.

Just told by someone who was inside Power Ultra Lounge the shots were fired on 2nd floor of club pic.twitter.com/9YkeYuX4NH — Kimberly Rusley (@KATVKimberly) July 1, 2017

LRPD on scene of reported shooting on 6th at music venue between Louisiana and Center. #ARNews pic.twitter.com/K4mRw5S5fH — John Kushmaul (@JohnKushmaul) July 1, 2017

Little Rock police chief Kenton Buckner said in a statement that the youngest person shot is 16-years-old, USA Today reported. One person was initially listed in critical condition, but was upgraded to stable

Other people were injured exiting the club during the chaos, Buckner said, though police were not clear how many were hurt, USA Today reported.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

No immediate information about the suspect or suspects was provided by police. Buckner said it was possible there could be multiple suspects.

“Certainly during incidents such as this, emotions are very high. We need to be very careful with our words,” Buckner said, USA Today reported. “This is a blip on the map that we certainly didn’t need, considering the history that we’ve had over the past week.”