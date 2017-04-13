WATCH: Harrowing Moment 4-Year-Old Arizona Girl Escapes Gunfire in Arizona Barbershop

Police released video footage of the harrowing moment a 4-year-old girl narrowly escaped gunfire at an Arizona barbershop on Monday.

The video, posted on the Chandler Police Department’s Facebook page, showed the unidentified girl dancing around Paisanos Barber Shop before sitting on a chair near the window.

Soon, the 4-year-old is shown covering her face as at least two bullets fly through the glass window. She quickly gets up and runs away from the window.

One day later, Michael Hart, 23, and 21-year-old Rafael Santos were arrested in connection with the incident, according to police documents obtained by PEOPLE..

Police said Hart, Santos and an unidentified man allegedly argued with an artist at a tattoo parlor earlier on Monday.

The three allegedly left the parlor, got into a vehicle and fired shots from the car, authorities said.

“Instead of striking the tattoo parlor, the rounds struck the Paisanos Barber Shop located next door,” police said in a statement.

“Two of the rounds struck the front window of the barber shop, narrowly missing a four-year-old girl who was watching television.”

Hart and Santos were arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Maricopa County Jail, police said in the statement.

Hart is facing a slew of charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, endangerment, discharging a firearm and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, according to the police documents

Meanwhile, Santos faces charges of discharging a firearm, endangerment and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the documents state.

It is unclear whether Santos and Hart have entered pleas or have attorneys in the case.