'A Monster Is Still Out There': Authorities Hunt Killer After Girl Missing 9 Years Is Found Dead

After the recent confirmation that a long-missing 10-year-old Washington girl had been found dead, authorities are now searching for the person or persons responsible for her death.

Lindsey Baum’s remains were recovered in September in a “remote” eastern part of the state, PEOPLE confirms.

At a news conference on Thursday afternoon, Grays Harbor County Sheriff Rick Scott described the recovery of her body as a “devastating” development for her family — but one that nonetheless now lets investigators narrow in on the suspect or suspects responsible for her abduction and slaying.

Scott said that Lindsey’s remains were “unknowingly” found in September by hunters in Eastern Washington, after which they were sent to an FBI crime lab for DNA analysis, which confirmed Lindsey’s identity in recent weeks.

The news was met with sadness and concern that a killer is at large.

“A monster is still out there,” Grays Harbor County Commissioner Vickie Raines wrote on Facebook. “It is a very sad day. Certainly not the outcome we were hoping for.”

“The prayers and hopes of the family were that we would some day find her alive and bring her home. Now, the reality is we need to find a homicide suspect,” Scott told reporters this week.

Lindsey was last seen alive on June 26, 2009. She and her mom and older brother had moved to rural McCleary two years earlier.

The night she disappeared, Lindsey went to a friend’s house for a possible sleepover — then headed back home alone after the other girl’s mom said no. She wasn’t seen again.

Lindsey Baum FBI

The case quickly inspired massive attention, including a 2009 cover story in PEOPLE, as well as significant search efforts. But all to no avail.

In the nearly nine years since Lindsey went missing, around 40 people have been investigated, Sheriff Scott tells PEOPLE.

He says that one imminent next step in the investigation will be a forensic examination of the area where Lindsey was found dead. He declined to discuss any potential suspects or motive or Lindsey’s cause of death but says more information will likely be released in the coming weeks.

The discovery of Lindsey’s body — confirming her death and triggering the kidnapping and homicide investigation — serves as a roadmap to narrow investigators’ efforts after years of uncertainty about what happened to her, Scott says.

“There’s going to be a group of detectives that are going to go back over everything,” he says. Such as: “Is there somebody that we looked at, that we dealt with in the thousand and thousand of contacts and tips and pieces of information … is there something that we find that’s going to link someone to the area in which the remains were found?”

Lindsey Baum Facebook

Additional testing on the remains should also provide insights including how long they were in that area, Scott says.

“At least now we have a course,” he says, noting that authorities are leaning more toward casting a wide net instead of narrowing in on a particular person of interest.

“We are continuing to look at any and all possibilities,” he says. “We’ll move forward as quickly as we can. The real work begins now.”

Scott has urged anyone with information about what happened to Lindsey to come forward, even if anonymously.

“One phone call could change the whole thing,” he says.

Tips can be submitted to investigators by phone or online at 360-964-1799 or baumtips@co.grays-harbor.wa.us.