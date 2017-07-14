Remembering the Glamorous Success and Cold-Blooded Murder of Fashion Icon Gianni Versace

Humble Beginnings and an Early Love of Fashion

Born on Dec. 2, 1946, the son of a seamstress and an appliance salesman from dirt-poor Reggio di Calabria in Southern Italy, Gianni Versace grew up surrounded by sewing machines and fabrics in his mother's studio. He made his first dress at 9 years old and presented his first eponymous collection in 1978 in Milan at age 32.

Later, he recounted to PEOPLE how a fifth-grade teacher caught him sketching Italian stars like Sophia Loren in evening wear.

"My professor called my mother and said, 'Your son is a sex maniac,' " Versace recalled in 1986.

"My mother said, 'Professor, my son is not a maniac. He just loves fashion and clothes.' "