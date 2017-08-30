Victims in New Mexico Public Library Shooting Identified, Suspect Faces Two First Degree Murder Charges

Police identified the victims of Monday’s shooting at a public library that shook the town of Clovis, New Mexico.

Two women were shot and killed in the shooting at the Clovis Carver Public Library. Clovis Police Chief Douglas Ford released the identities of the victims during a press conference on Tuesday, saying, “We are a small community, when these things happen we come together.”

“Our two deceased in this instance were family to the City of Clovis employees,” he added, speaking about Wanda Walters, 61, who was a circulation assistant at the library, while her colleague, Kristina “Krissie” Carter, 48, was a youth service librarian.

Four other victims were taken to the University Medical Center in Lubbock, Texas. Jessica Thron, 30, works as a circulation assistant and is in serious condition. Alexis Molina, 20, is in serious condition while her little brother, Noah Molina, 10, is stable. While Howard Jones, 53, is also stable. All are expected to recover.

A friend of Carter’s daughter set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for the family of the “amazing mother, wife, friend and librarian”.

“She was full of life and loved what she did. She found so much joy in reading to the kids, visiting their schools and planning amazing activities with them,’ Portia Gibbons wrote on the page.

“She had a special love for life and made the best out of every situation. She treated everyone with respect and cared for so many as her own.”

A separate funding page was set up for Walters by her relative Faith Vancil-Walters who asked people to keep her family in their prayers.

The shooting at the Clovis-Carver Public Library in Clovis, which is located 200 miles east of Albuquerque, New Mexico, started around 4:13 p.m. Monday, according to authorities.

The 16-year-old male suspect was taken into custody after the shooting. Ford noted that he “immediately surrendered” and is held at the Clovis Juvenile Detention Center.

The suspect faces two counts of first degree murder, four counts of assault with intent to commit a violent felony, four counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and one count of child abuse.

District Attorney Andrea Reeb said during the press conference that she intends to file a motion to try the alleged shooter as an adult.

Joseph Tapia, a resident of Clovis, told PEOPLE he was driving by the library when officers drove past him to the scene.

“Two cops cut us off to get to the library and we pulled off to the side and saw cops with their guns drawn,” Tapia said.

He witnessed a handful of officers running into the library, with those injured soon escaping. A few minutes later, he said he saw the suspect brought out in handcuffs.

“He kind of walked across like nothing,” Tapia said of the suspect. “He was flipping his hair back and forth.”

“It is unreal,” he added. “You hear about it in other places, but not Clovis.”