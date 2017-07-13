Family of Slain Indiana Teen Struggling with ‘New Normal’ 6 Months After Unsolved Killings of Her and Friend

Thursday marks the six-month anniversary of when Indiana teens Liberty German and best friend Abigail Williams were reported missing. Their bodies were discovered the following day not far from where they were last seen alive.

Their killer, who police believe was a man seen in surveillance photos on the hiking trail near where the girls’ bodies were found, has not been identified or found.

As authorities continue to investigate the girls’ unsolved killings, the grandmother of Liberty, or Libby, says she’s still getting used to her “new normal.”

“Do we miss her? More every day, and as a matter of fact it has gotten harder as time has gone on. Because before we were in a fog but as time has gone on it’s hitting hard,” Becky Patty, Libby’s grandmother, tells PEOPLE.

On Feb. 13, 14-year-old Libby and best friend Abby, 13, were dropped off by their family to go for a hike on a local trail. The friends were supposed to be picked up from the trails by family later that afternoon, but they never showed up to the pickup location.

Less than 24 hours later, authorities found the girls’ bodies on the side of a creek, a mile from the trail.

Over the last six months, Patty says there are constant reminders of Libby’s absence. For instance, she says Libby’s name is not on the family’s new insurance cards, adding that she feels pangs of loss whenever she has to make a doctor’s appointment for only one granddaughter.

“I feel like Libby’s disappearing to the world and that’s not something people see because they don’t see that side [of losing someone],” Patty says, adding that Libby’s bedroom at home remains intact.

During the girls’ hike, Liberty posted a photo to Snapchat of Abigail walking alone on an abandoned bridge known as Monon High Bridge.

On Feb. 15, Indiana state officials released photos taken by Libby showing a man on the hiking trail. The unidentified man was later named the main suspect in the girls’ death.

For spring break, Libby’s family went to Chicago, their first trip out of town since her murder, Patty says. The family plans to take a Disney cruise in the near future — a trip Libby was looking forward to.

“It’s going to be tough,” Patty says, adding that the trip to Chicago was “absolutely miserable because she wasn’t there.”

Libby’s older sister Kelsi has been an example of strength for the family. The high schooler recently took her SATs and is enjoying her summer. The pair were close, Patty says, and Kelsi has strived to help her family see the good in each day.

“It was Kelsi that said, ‘I would still like to do this and this,’ and it made us realize that because Libby is not here we can’t stop everybody’s else’s life,” Patty says. “The other kids are in pain also but we can’t stop living for them too.”

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

One way the girls’ families are staying strong is by planning a community park named after Abby and Libby that would include two softball fields, a playground, an amphitheater and a normal park for family activities.

“When we’re gone, people will go and remember them,” Patty says. “We lost the kids; let’s give something to the kids.”

In February, Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby told PEOPLE, “We’re in the business of having good prevail over evil, and every one of us is focused on that goal,” he said. “[We] have to make sure we’re turning over every stone.”

But months later, the killer remains at large.

Police urge anyone with possible tips to contact authorities. Reward for any tips leading to the arrest of Liberty and Abigail’s killer is $41,000, officials said. Tips can be made anonymously by email or telephone.

Anyone with information should email ABBYANDLIBBYTIP@CACOSHRF.COM or call 844-459-5786.