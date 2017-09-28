Man Arrested in Colorado May Be Linked to Mysterious Killings of Indiana Teens Near Hiking Trail

Police say a man found threatening people with a hatchet in Colorado may be linked to the mysterious killings of two girls who were found dead in Indiana earlier this year.

Authorities in El Paso County, Colorado, arrested 31-year-old Daniel Nations, a registered sex offender, on Monday after he allegedly threatened the group near a Colorado trail where a man was killed just two weeks earlier, ABC News reports.

Now, police are investigation a possible connection between Nations, of Indianapolis, and the February deaths of Liberty German, 14, and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.

“We are aware of the arrest of the person in Colorado and are investigating to see if he could be a suspect in the Delphi double murder investigation,” Indiana State Police said in a statement, according to WLS-TV. Nations was found to be driving a vehicle with expired Indiana license plates, CBS reports.

Liberty and Abigail were found dead on Feb. 14, a day after they disappeared while hiking near Delphi, Indiana.

“I can’t imagine why [they were killed],” Liberty’s grandfather, Mike Patty, previously told PEOPLE, through tears. “I just don’t know — my mind is really mush right now.”

In the wake of the discovery, police released two photos and later a sketch of a man considered to be the “main suspect” in the killings. The photos appeared to show a white man dressed in light blue jeans and a blue jacket over a brown shirt.

Police also learned that Liberty managed to record a video moments before her death that includes audio of a man talking — though officials are not sure the voice belongs to the suspect.

In the six-second clip, a man’s voice can be heard saying “down the hill.” (The clip can be heard here.)

“This young lady’s a hero, there’s no doubt about it,” Indiana State Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Tony Slocum said then of Liberty’s quick thinking. “To activate the video system on her cell phone to record criminal behavior that’s about to occur … there’s no doubt in our minds that [this] young lady is a hero.”

According to ABC, Nations was booked into the Teller County Jail and is charged with weapons possession by a previous offender, with additional charges pending, authorities said. It was not immediately clear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney.