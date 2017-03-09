Investigators Vow to Catch Killer of Indiana Teens Slain on Hike: ‘We Will Get that Justice’

Despite not releasing any new information, Indiana investigators remain confident they will find the suspect in the slaying of two teens whose bodies were found near a local creek on Feb. 14 after they had gone for a hike.

Police have released a photo of the suspect and an audio clip of his voice they believe was captured by one of the victims, but no arrests have been made in the double homicide of Abigail Williams, 13, and Liberty German, 14.

“This is emotional for all of us” Sgt. John Perrine of the Indiana State Police Department said at a press conference Thursday morning, adding that investigators have received more than 11,000 tips.

“It’s not easy and a lot of people are putting a lot of work into this,” Perrine said. “We’re hoping that the tip is there and we’re going to find it.”

More than $200,000 has been raised as a reward for the suspect’s capture, Perrine said, with Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay and retired punter Pat McAfee donating a combined $97,000.

The bodies of the teen friends were found by authorities less than a mile from where they were last seen alive. The evening before, they had been reported missing after having been dropped off to go hiking earlier that day. The friends were supposed to be picked up from the trails by family afterwards, but they never showed up to the pickup location.

Despite authorities’ frustration, Perrine said spirits remain high.

“The common phrase of the day is, ‘Today is the day,'” Perrine said. “We’re confident and optimistic that our investigation is going to lead us to the person responsible.”

During the hike, Libby posted a photo to Snapchat of Abby walking on a local bridge known as Monon High Bridge. She also managed to take a video that included the image and voice of an unidentified man who has been named the main suspect in the case.

Police released images of the suspsect and a six-second clip, on which a man’s voice can be heard saying “down the hill.” (The clip can be heard here.)

“We continue to move forward,” said Perrine. “We strive for justice and we will get that justice,”

Grandfather: ‘Somebody Has to Know this Person’

At Thursday’s press conference, Mike Patty, Libby’s grandfather, read a statement on behalf of his family and stressed the importance of tips.

“The pain will always be there forever, but this is a hurdle that needs to be knocked down,” Patty, with his wife Becky beside him, said. “Somebody out there knows something, somebody has to know this person, recognize this voice and I encourage them to call in and give us that vital piece of information.”

“No matter how small it may seem,” Patty continued. “It may fit into another piece of the puzzle that will help put closure to this.”

Police urge anyone with possible tips to contact authorities. Tips can be made anonymously by email or telephone.

Anyone with information should email ABBYANDLIBBYTIP@CACOSHRF.COM or call 844-459-5786.