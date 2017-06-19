Former NFL Star and DWTS Contestant Lawrence Taylor Pleads Guilty to DUI

Former NFL star and Dancing with the Stars contestant Lawrence Taylor pleaded guilty Monday to driving under the influence last September in Florida, PEOPLE confirms.

According to an arrest report obtained by PEOPLE, Taylor, 58, hit a stopped police car while driving on the Florida Turnpike in Palm Beach County.

Five hours after the crash, his blood alcohol levels were .082 and .084, according tot he arrest report.

Taylor had been smoking cigars and smelled of alcohol, and had bloodshot, watery eyes and was unsteady on his feet. When asked by an officer if he’d been drinking, Taylor replied, “Apparently too much.”

According to court records viewed by PEOPLE, Taylor will receive 12 months probation and his license will be revoked for nine months, the documents state.

Additionally, Taylor must attend DUI school, perform 75 hours of community service, be subjected to random alcohol and drug tests and pay a $1,050 fine.

Taylor is considered one of the greatest defensive players in pro football history and is a two-time Super Bowl champion and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

He has had a long history of off-the-field trouble. He has admitted to drug and alcohol abuse during his career and was suspended from the league for 30 days in 1988.

Taylor is a registered sex offender, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. According to the Sun-Sentinel, he pleaded guilty in 2011 to sexual misconduct and patronizing a prostitute, admitted he had sex in a New York hotel with an underage prostitute he thought was 19.

Taylor appeared in the movie Any Given Sunday and was a contestant on Dancing with the Stars in 2009.