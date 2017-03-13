Laurence Fishburne’s Daughter Arrested in Florida For Driving Under the Influence

Montana Fishburne, the daughter of actor Laurence Fishburne, was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence in Florida Saturday morning, PEOPLE confirms.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers took Fishburne, 25, into custody at 1:56 a.m. March 11 after she allegedly hit a vehicle that had slowed down to avoid another crash. The incident occurred on I-95 near her home in Fort Lauderdale.

A trooper allegedly discovered an open bottle of wine on the rear left floor of Fishburne’s 2016 Toyota Corolla and “the two front seats splashed with a purple liquid emanating a strong odor of alcohol,” according to the Florida Highway Patrol report obtained by PEOPLE.

“Subject was moving around constantly and was making incoherent statements such as her driver license name being different if I was to arrest her,” the report alleges. “As I was talking to the subject I could smell a strong odor of an unknown alcohol beverage coming from the subject’s mouth area and mild slurred speech.”

In addition to being charged with driving under the influence, Fishburne was also charged with DUI with property damage and DUI with a blood alcohol reading of .15 or higher. The results of the two breathalyzer tests she agreed to take were allegedly 0.181 and 0.177.

Fishburne was released on a $2,500 bond from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office jail at 10:30 am Saturday.

Fishburne appeared in an adult film in 2010 when she was 18.

“Being in an adult film is not a big deal to me,” she told PEOPLE at the time. “It’s something I always wanted to do. I have always been comfortable in my body and with my sexuality.”

Her Oscar-nominated father was allegedly not happy about her career choice.

“I hear through relatives that he’s upset but I haven’t talked to him directly for him to tell me his feelings,” she said. “I hope it’s not hurting him. It wasn’t done to hurt him. But I think it will take time and talking through the issues. Eventually, I hope he will be proud of me.”

It was not immediately clear if Montana Fishburne had entered a plea or retained an attorney.

Laurence Fishburne could not be reached for comment.