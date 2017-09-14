Boyfriend Arrested After Missing Pregnant Woman is Found Dead in Shallow Grave in Maryland

Tyler Tessier pleaded for his girlfriend Laura Wallen’s safe return at a Monday press conference as he cried and held hands with her parents. Now, he’s accused of her murder.

Wallen, a 31-year-old high school teacher from Olney, Maryland, was found dead in a shallow grave on Wednesday, more than a week after she was reporting missing, Montgomery County Police Chief Tom Manger said during a Wednesday news conference.

She was four months pregnant.

Tessier was arrested on Wednesday and will be charged with murder, police said. He is the last person known to have been with Wallen before her death, Manger added. He said investigators believe Wallen was killed on Sept. 3 — one day after she was seen with Tessier on surveillance video at a grocery store.

Manger said that Wallen sent a text message to either her sister or a friend on Sept. 2, “saying that Tyler had taken her to an open field up in the Damascus area,” Manger recalled. “And she says, ‘I’m not sure why we’re up here, but he’s taken me to this place in the middle of nowhere.’ ”

(Manger revealed that Wallen’s sister received other text messages from the victim’s phone on Sept. 4, but police said they believe Tessier actually sent the messages.)

Manger said that Tessier allegedly drove his girlfriend’s car to the Columbia area and admitted to disposing of her front tag, her driver’s license and her iPhone. The suspect allegedly texted an acquaintance, asking for a ride to Baltimore on Sunday to “clean up a mess.”

However, the acquaintance declined, Manger said. Police learned that Tessier allegedly made several trips to the secluded field in Damascus, about 40 miles from Baltimore. Authorities searched the property and found the woman’s body.

Just days before the gruesome discovery, Tessier appeared alongside Wallen’s family at the news conference about her disappearance on Monday, where he said, “I pray that she’s safe and that she comes back.” During the news conference, Tessier wept and held hands with Wallen’s parents.

“The decision to allow him to participate in that news conference was a calculated decision made by the detectives in this case for the expressed purpose of hearing what he had to say,” Manger said, noting that police had the family’s approval.

Police have not determined a motive for the killing.