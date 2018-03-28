The Last Words of Infamous American Killers: 'It's a Good Day to Die'

Dubbed the “Freeway Killer” after many of his victims’ bodies were discovered along Southern California roadsides in 1979 and 1980, William Bonin was convicted for 14 murders of boys and young men — although he is suspected in the rape and murder of many more. Bonin, 49, died Feb. 23, 1996, at San Quentin State Prison by lethal injection. His last words: “I would suggest that when a person has a thought of doing anything serious against the law, that before they did that they should go to a quiet place and think about it seriously.”