Las Vegas Women Found Chained and Handcuffed in Van After Alleged Kidnapping

Two men are in custody in New Mexico after they allegedly abducted a Las Vegas woman who was found in the back of a van bound with chains around her body and handcuffs around her wrists, PEOPLE confirms.

Jack Morgan, 31, of Arlington, Texas, and 19-year-old Samuel Lee Brown of Phenix City, Alabama, were arrested Tuesday on first-degree kidnapping, false imprisonment and conspiracy charges, according to a release from the New Mexico State Police. They are being held in Santa Fe County Detention Center.

The 28-year-old woman was allegedly dragged from her second floor Las Vegas apartment around 10:30 a.m. Monday and shoved into a white American made mini van with Texas plates beginning with “CT,” the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Las Vegas police put out an alert for information about the van in California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas and that the suspects may be in the Española, New Mexico area.

New Mexico State Police officers stationed in Española spotted a white Chevrolet Uplander van traveling northbound on US Highway 84/285 and pulled it over around 11 p.m. Monday evening. Officers searched the van and discovered the alleged victim with “visible injuries” in the rear cargo area. She was allegedly padlocked with chains around her body and had handcuffs placed around her wrists, the release states.

The woman was taken to the hospital and later released.

It is unclear if the incident was random or if the woman knew her alleged kidnappers.

Brown is scheduled to be arraigned at Santa Fe County Magistrate Court Wednesday afternoon. Information on whether he has retained an attorney was not immediately available.

It was not immediately clear whether Morgan has entered a plea or retained an attorney.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the FBI is now handling the investigation.