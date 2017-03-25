At Least 1 Dead in Shooting on Las Vegas Strip

(LAS VEGAS) — A hospital spokeswoman says one person has died in a shooting on the Las Vegas strip.

Police say a gunman has barricaded himself inside a bus along strip, prompting a partial closure of the busy boulevard.

The standoff began after a shooting was reported Saturday on Las Vegas Boulevard in the heart of the Strip near the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino.

Las Vegas Boulevard is closed between Flamingo Road and Harmon Avenue.

Police say they do not believe there are any other suspects. No further information was available.

This article originally appeared in Time.com