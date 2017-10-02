Where to Donate Blood in Las Vegas to Help Victims of Mass Shooting

Authorities responding to the mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed at least 50 people have issued directions for those who wish to donate blood locally to help some of the estimated 406 people who were transported to area hospitals.

“If you would like to donate blood for the injured victims of the Strip shooting visit the Labor Health & Welfare Clinic, 7135 W. Sahara,” reads a Tweet posted by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Individuals responding to the urgent need say they also have found open doors at the United Blood Services donation center in the city, located at 6930 W. Charleston Blvd.

The American Red Cross also offers guidance on local sites to donate blood in time of need.

Fifty people were killed and an estimated 406 were transported to hospitals Sunday night at the shooting on the Las Vegas Strip outside of the Mandalay Bay Resort by a gunman who later died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police have said.