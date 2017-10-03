Remembering the Victims of the Las Vegas Mass Shooting

They came to the Las Vegas strip expecting a fun night to cap off a fun weekend: The Route 91 Harvest, an outdoor country music festival, was at the end of its third day and Jason Aldean was performing the closing set — and then bullets began slicing through the air.

Police said 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, of Mesquite, Nevada, opened fire Sunday night on the crowd of more than 22,000 from his 32nd-floor hotel room at the nearby Mandalay Bay casino, where he had been staying since Thursday.

On Monday afternoon, officials said that at least 59 people had been killed and 527 more were injured.

When authorities entered Paddock's room, they found him dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. There is no connection between the shooting and international terrorism, according to the FBI.

A victims' fund has been started on GoFundMe by Steve Sisolak the Clark County, Nevada, commission chair. Other groups providing relief include the local chapter of the American Red Cross and the National Compassion Fund.

Here are the victims of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S.history. This list will be updated as additional names, photos and identifying information are available.