High School Secretary Who ‘Loved Her Kids and Husband’ Killed In Las Vegas Mass Shooting: ‘Everyone Was Crying’

A high school secretary in Gallup, New Mexico, was killed in the Sunday mass shooting in Las Vegas that claimed at least 58 lives and injured at least 515 people.

Lisa Romero, who worked at Miyamura High School, was a “happy-go-lucky person,” her cousin Ashley told the Huffington Post.

“She loved her kids and husband. And for this to happen so senselessly. It’s a heartbreaking day for us all,” she said.

Another cousin of Romero’s, Paul Romero, told the Washington Post that the two grew up together.

“She was a very down-to-earth person, she was a very sweet person,” he said. “As far as I know she never had an enemy in the world.”

It was on Monday that Louise Leslie, whose 14-year-old great-granddaughter attended Romero’s school, heard that she had died.

“The last time she saw her was Friday after school and she gave her a hug,” Leslie told the Post. “She was always telling my granddaughter to stay out of trouble and get somewhere and do the right thing — she was a good friend of hers.”

Leslie’s great-granddaughter told her that “everyone was crying” at school on Monday.