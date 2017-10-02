Suspect in Las Vegas Mass Shooting Identified as Death Toll Rises to More than 50

Police have identified the suspect fatally shot by police after opening fire on crowd at a Las Vegas music festival, killing more than 50 people and injuring at least 200.

Authorities have identified the gunman as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, Sheriff Joseph Lombard announced at a Monday press conference. He said police have located a woman believed to be Paddock’s companion in the shooting, Marilou Danley.

“We located numerous firearms within the [hotel] room that he occupied,” Lombard added of Paddock.

The gunman opened fire just after 10 p.m. local time as Aldean kicked off his show on the final day of the three-day Route 91 Harvest Festival, the Washington Post reports.

Witnesses reported that a gunman opened fire – reportedly with a fully automatic weapon – from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Casino. Police later engaged the shooter and killed him, Lombardo said previously.

Police announced on Twitter that two vehicles linked to Paddock had been located.

In the wake of the shooting, several witnesses described the chaos, saying that it seemed like the gunfire would never end.

“It just kept coming,” Robyn Webb told The Las Vegas Review-Journal of the gunfire. “It was relentless.”

Michelle Leonard told Good Morning America that there was “mass confusion” as people attempted to flee the venue, noting that the gunfire “kept going nonstop.”

“I had no idea of where it was coming from or where to run to,” she said.

Lombard urged anyone looking for missing loved ones to call 1-866-535-5654.