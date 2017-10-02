Hundreds of Blood Donors Create Long Lines to Help Victims of Las Vegas Shooting

Answering the call for blood donors, hundreds of people are forming long lines outside Las Vegas donation centers to help the more than 500 people wounded in Sunday night’s mass shooting, which claimed the lives of 58 people.

Like the crowds that turned out and stood for hours in Orlando after the June 2016 mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub that killed 49 and wounded dozens of others, residents and visitors to Las Vegas quickly found their way to centers that authorities identified as collection sites for urgent donations.

Long waits to donate blood – we thank you so much, making a reservation might help save you some time. #PrayForVegas #LasVegasShootings https://t.co/oqmqeQUGmO — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) October 2, 2017

The blocks-long lines that began forming early Monday are so long that authorities are encouraging donors to make a reservation at the donation sites run by United Blood Services, which will continue to schedule donations for several days.

#VegasShooting Should you decide to donate blood, here's a link to make a reservation: https://t.co/csHTbEyAOM pic.twitter.com/mCMvAjcEbI — Nevada DPS (@NevadaDPS) October 2, 2017

Thank you LV!United Blood Center on Sunset is no longer taking walk-ins. Please make an appointment. Also no more donations. All good here. pic.twitter.com/pI2RxhA6PW — Peter Dawson (@PeterFox5LV) October 2, 2017

These are some blood donation centers here in Vegas. If you're out here, check in w/ Red Cross, United Blood Services, on how to donate: pic.twitter.com/JoaqidnXBv — Bob Aquavia (@ShadyBob) October 2, 2017

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department advised against making donations at hospitals, which are inundated with the victims of the attack, reports KVVU-Fox5 TV.

WATCH: Hundreds of people are waiting in line to donate blood in Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/Ad6DEoaq9U — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 2, 2017

The American Red Cross also offers guidance on local sites to donate blood in time of need.

Local authorities have identified Stephen Paddock, 64, as the shooter, who fired from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort into a outdoor crowd of 22,000 concertgoers below during a performance by country artist Jason Aldean on the final night of a three-day music festival.

Police said Paddock later killed himself. They have not yet released a motive for the attack.