Las Vegas Police Reveal Gunman Left a Cryptic Numeric Note in His Hotel Room

Las Vegas authorities have yet to determine gunman Stephen Paddock’s motive for his shooting spree at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Sunday, killing at 58 people and wounding more than 500 others.

However, police found a cryptic note in Paddock’s room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Undersheriff Kevin McMahill confirmed investigators found a piece of paper with a series of numbers written on it.

He said Friday afternoon that police have yet to determine “what those numbers are or mean.”

“In the past, terror attacks or mass murder motive was made very clear by a note that was left, by a social media post, by a telephone call that was made, by investigators mining computer data,” Undersheriff McMahill said.

“Today, in our investigation, we don’t have any of that uncovered. I wish we did. We will and are continuing to investigate with great tenacity and hope to arrive at an answer,” he added.

As for if Paddock worked alone or had an accomplice, Undersheriff McMahill said he was “confident… there was not another shooter in that room.

“What I cannot confirm to you today, and what we continue to investigate, is whether anybody else may have known about this incident before he carried it out.”

Investigators have already interviewed Paddock’s girlfriend, Marilou Danley, after naming her a person of interest. Danley previously stated that she had no warnings prior to Paddock sending her overseas while he executed his plans in Vegas.

“There’s voluminous amounts of video from many different locations, we have reviewed it. We have not located any other person that we believe to be a suspect at this point,” McMahill explained.

How to Help

Anyone with photo or video evidence of the shooting is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

A victims’ fund has been started on GoFundMe by Steve Sisolak, the Clark County, Nevada, commission chair. Other groups providing relief include the local chapter of the American Red Cross and the National Compassion Fund.