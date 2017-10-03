Remembering the Victims of the Las Vegas Mass Shooting, the Deadliest in Modern U.S. History

They came to the Las Vegas strip expecting a fun night to cap off a fun weekend: The Route 91 Harvest, an outdoor country music festival, was at the end of its third day and Jason Aldean was performing the closing set — and then bullets began slicing through the air.

Police said 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, of Mesquite, Nevada, opened fire Sunday night on the crowd of more than 22,000 from his 32nd-floor hotel room at the nearby Mandalay Bay casino, where he had been staying since Thursday.

On Monday afternoon, officials said that at least 59 people had been killed and 527 more were injured.

When authorities entered Paddock’s room, they found him dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. There is no connection between the shooting and international terrorism, according to the FBI.

Here are the victims of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S.history. This list will be updated as additional names, photos and identifying information are available.

Lisa Romero

A high school secretary in Gallup, New Mexico, Romero was a “happy-go-lucky person,” her cousin Ashley told the Huffington Post.

“She loved her kids and husband. And for this to happen so senselessly. It’s a heartbreaking day for us all,” Ashley said.

Romero was beloved at Miyamura High School, Louise Leslie, whose 14-year-old great-granddaughter attended the school, told the Washington Post.

“She was always telling my granddaughter to stay out of trouble and get somewhere and do the right thing — she was a good friend of hers,” Leslie said, adding that on Monday at school “everyone was crying.”

Sonny Melton

Sonny Melton, a 29-year-old registered nurse from Big Sandy, Tennessee, reportedly saved his wife’s life before he was killed.

“He grabbed me and started running when I felt him get shot in the back,” his wife, Dr. Heather Gulish Melton, told local radio station WYCB. “I want everyone to know what a kind-hearted, loving man he was, but at this point, I can barely breathe.”

Heather and Sonny worked together at Henry County Medical Center in Paris, Tennessee.

“At this point, I’m in complete disbelief and despair,” she said. “I don’t know what to say. … He saved my life and lost his.”

Jordan McIlldoon

Jordan McIlldoon, a resident of British Columbia, Canada, died in the arms of a festival worker.

Heather Gooze, a bartender at the festival, was holding McIlldoon’s hand when his mother called. She picked up the phone and learned his name, and also learned that his girlfriend Amber, was also at the festival.

Gooze got in touch with Amber, who was heartbroken to hear that McIlldoon didn’t make it.

“No, that can’t be true,” Amber said. “He’s the love of my life.”

Charleston Hatfield

Charleston Hatfield was an off-duty police officer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and a military veteran — as well as a dedicated youth football coach.

“He was a great guy,” friend Moe Tuinei-Fiaseu tells PEOPLE. “He was a great father, coach, friend and really loved his Henderson Cowboys boys,” adding he was “like a father” to his players.

In July he published a memoir called “Memoirs of A Public Service,” about his personal interactions being a police officer in Las Vegas.

Troy Rhett, a close friend of Hartfield’s, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he sent him a text message late Sunday night, “hoping he would text me back.”

“I figured he was probably busy helping others,” said Rhett. “I don’t know a better man than Charles. They say it’s always the good ones we lose early. There’s no truer statement than that with Charles.”

Rachael Parker

Rachael Parker, a civilian employee of the Manhattan Beach Police Department in California, attended the concert with some of her colleagues.

The 33-year-old was shot and taken to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries. One other member of her group was shot but survived, department spokesperson Officer Kristie Colombo tells PEOPLE.

Parker, a Police Records Technician, was with the department for 10 years.

“We’re just in shock,” Colombo says. “We all just feel like we’re in a daze, it’s heartbreaking and surreal that this happened. So many people in so many places across the U.S either know somebody that was there and witnessed this or was injured or lost their life. It’s tragic.”