How to Help Victims and Find Loved Ones in the Aftermath of the Las Vegas Mass Shooting

As the total number of dead and injured continues to rise following a mass shooting Sunday night at an outdoor music concert in Las Vegas, authorities want to assist those around the country trying to connect with loved ones who may have been victims.

Locally, the city has established a Family Reunification Center to help unite families with the more than 500 people who were injured, according to a notice on the city’s official Twitter account.

The city also encouraged those who are looking for information about friends and family to call 1-866-535-5654.

In addition, city officials urged those locally who wish to donate blood to help the injured to visit one of two donation centers operated by United Blood Services, either at 6930 W. Charleston in Las Vegas or at 601 Whitney Ranch Drive in Henderson, Nevada.

How to help and find loved ones. Please share #PrayforLasVegas pic.twitter.com/v0xaV3SAIm — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) October 2, 2017

At a news conference Monday morning, law enforcement officials placed the number of injured at 515, with 58 killed in the shooting, which broke out about 10:08 p.m. local time on Sunday during a performance by Jason Aldean outside of the Mandalay Bay Resort on the final night of the Route 91 Harvest festival.

The incident is the deadliest mass shooting by a single gunman in the nation’s history.

Police say the shooter, Stephen Paddock, was heavily armed and fired into the crowd below from his room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay hotel.

He later killed himself.