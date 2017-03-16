Teen Girl’s Corpse Found Burned in ‘Gruesome’ Scene in Las Vegas — as Police Work to Identify Her

Las Vegas police are asking the public to help to identify the burned corpse of a teenage girl discovered Saturday outside an apartment complex.

Even though the girl’s cause of death has not been determined, police believe the girl was murdered, Lt. Dan McGrath of the Las Vegas Police Department told reporters at a news conference Saturday afternoon.

“We don’t have a lot of information, but we have a very petite young girl who is dead and we don’t have a lot of answers right now,” McGrath said.

The body was found at around 11 a.m. on Saturday by a couple who lived in the complex.

“It’s pretty gruesome,” McGrath said of the crime scene.

Police believe the girl was between 14 and 18 years old. McGrath said he believes the girl was killed Friday night.

Her body was dumped between two walls near a corner in the complex, McGrath said, and it appears an accelerant was poured on her to start the fire, which left burn marks on the walls.

The girl’s body was partially clothed, McGrath said, adding that some articles of clothing could have burned off during the fire.

McGrath said investigators were planning to go through missing persons and runaway reports as well as security camera footage from the residential complex to see who came and went Friday and Saturday.

McGrath couldn’t say whether the girl was homeless or lived in the complex, saying the location in which her body was found was “unusual.”

“We’ve got a lot of work to do on this case,” McGrath said. “Hopefully, we’ll find who did this and bring them to justice.”

Anyone with any information about the identity of the victim, or anyone with any information about this case, is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.