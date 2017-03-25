Las Vegas’ Bellagio Put on Lockdown After Allegedly Armed Robbers Burglarize Rolex Store: Reports

Las Vegas police have taken one suspect in to custody and are on the search for more after armed robbers wearing pig masks burglarized a high-end retail store at the Bellagio Resort & Casino early Saturday morning, according to multiple outlets.

Police were called to the resort around 12:50 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Michael Rodriguez said — in response to false 911 reports of an active shooter, the Las Vegas Review Journal reported.

Upon investigation, Rodriguez said there was only one shot fired — isolated to inside the store, which was closed at the time, the Las Vegas Review Journal reported. No one was injured.

“Currently investigating burglary at @bellagio,” Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tweeted at 2:13 a.m. “Initial reports indicated there was an ‘active shooter’ which was false. NO injuries.”

A Las Vegas police spokesman confirming that the store in question was a Rolex store, located in the basement of the high-end casino, the New York Daily News reported. A preliminary investigation suggested three robbers used a sledgehammer to break in to the property, the spokesman said.

Literally just witnessed an armed robber in a pig mask at a Rolex store at the Bellagio & then his arrest #bellagio #vegas #rolex #robbery pic.twitter.com/m53T6bHS2z — Kira (@Kir_kamil) March 25, 2017

Eyewitnesses shared photos of the scene on Twitter, including one woman named Kira who showed one alleged assailant wearing all black clothing and a pig mask and holding a sledge hammer standing outside the store. (Police did not confirm reports that the men were wearing pig masks.)

She also reportedly saw another in a similar outfit, holding a handgun.

“He was screaming at people, pointing his gun, making sure that anyone who was close just got away,” Kira told the Daily News — adding he was repeatedly shouting “Get out! Get out!”

Crime scene at the bellagio tonight. Apparently no one harmed in robbery pic.twitter.com/95FzdpqV16 — Phil Strazzulla (@philstrazzulla) March 25, 2017

As of 2:15 a.m., one person had been taken into custody, the Las Vegas Review Journal reported.

The Bellagio was on lockdown after the incident for about 30 minutes, ABC News reported, with certain areas of the hotel closed off to patrons.

Many fled to the streets, according to social media reports.

Lt. Hank told the outlet that they had detained a few other individuals but were continuing to search for suspects.

Las Vegas police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.