Los Angeles police are searching for a man who entered homes in California and dressed as Santa Claus.

The Los Angeles Police Department released surveillance footage last week which showed the suspect inside a home. In a release, the department said the suspect knocked on front doors or rang doorbells of residences in Studio City, California, between Nov. 28 and Dec. 3.

“When no one answered the door, the suspect would gain entry to the backyards of the homes, smash a rear patio sliding door or back window, then enter the homes,” the release said. “Once inside, the suspect removed cash, jewelry, safes, and firearms before leaving.”

A spokesperson for the LAPD could not immediately confirm the cost of the items stolen.

The video shows the suspect slowly entering the home with a flashlight. He quickly moved to the far right in the video and found a small box that he riffles through. He checked a table as well and continued searching while his Santa Claus hat blocked half of his face.

The suspect is described as an African-American male between the ages of 18 and 25. He is 5 foot 10 inches and weighs between 140 and 160 pounds. According to police, he has an identifying tattoo along his right jawline.

Anyone with information should contact the North Hollywood Area Burglary detectives at 818-754-8377. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to http://www.lacrimestoppers.org.