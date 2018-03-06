Two officers from the Los Angeles Police Department are being hailed as heroes after they used a modified form of CPR to save the life of a 3-week old infant after his father allegedly threw him to the floor, according to multiple reports.

On Saturday, neighbors called 911 after hearing screams coming from inside the couple’s apartment. The baby’s mother was seen running outside yelling for help.

At some point during the argument, police allege that William Lemuszetino, the baby’s father, picked up the infant. The mother of his child allegedly pleaded for him to give her the newborn back, according to KTLA.

In response, Lemuszetino allegedly “spiked his baby to the ground like a football,” according to NBC News.

When officers arrived, the newborn was had stopped breathing and was unresponsive. He was unconscious in his mother’s arms.

Officers Ivan Ibarra and Alex Frazier — who are both fathers themselves — immediately turned their attention to the child.

He’s being hailed as a hero for saving a 3-week-old baby who stopped breathing. If you ask Officer Frazier, he will probably say he was just doing his job. Officer Frazier, we say you are a true hero, and we are sure everyone will agree with us https://t.co/0tVNffLtOK — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 5, 2018

Ivan Ibarra KTLA

“To see him like that, so defenseless, so vulnerable, it’s tough to see,” Ibarra told NBC News.

Quick-thinking Frazier used modified chest compressions for approximately nine minutes before the baby was able to breathe on his own, authorities said.

“It was amazing, just to see the baby’s lip move. To see him move his neck, a facial expression, it let me know there was hope,” said Frazier, who was later pictured cradling the child in his arms at the scene.

The baby, who suffered bruises, was transported to a local hospital and was released to his mother, who suffered scratches during her fight with his father, police said. The baby is expected to make a full recovery.

Officers arrested Lemuszetino, 32, and charged him with child abuse. He is being held on $100,000 bond. He has not yet entered a plea, and it is unclear whether he has retained an attorney.