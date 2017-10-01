Lady Lucan, British Widow Who Survived Attack by Her Killer Husband in 1974, Dies at 80

Lady Lucan — whose aristocrat husband vanished after he attacked her and killed their nanny 40 years ago — died of natural causes in her upscale London home on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at the age of 80, according to the New York Times.

The estranged couple made international headlines in 1974 after their nanny, Sandra Rivett, 29, was found bludgeoned to death in their five-story townhouse. Lady Lucan, whose real name is Veronica Bingham, claimed that her husband, John Bingham — the 7th Earl of Lucan — killed Rivett in their dimly lit basement in a case of mistaken identity. Lord Lucan, she claimed, had meant to kill her.

Lady Lucan maintained that on the night of Nov. 7, 1974, she walked into the basement after her husband beat Rivett with a metal pipe. Lord Lucan then set his sights on her, strangling her and attempting to gouge her eyes out at the top of the basement stairs. He struck her four times with the piping before she escaped by squeezing his testicles. After Lord Lucan drove off in a Ford Corsair, Lady Lucan — with blooding dripping down her face from her wounds — ran to a local London pub and screamed, “He’s killed my nanny!”

In a letter delivered to his brother-in-law during his escape, Lord Lucan offered a differing description of the night in question. He claimed he walked in on an attacker assaulting Lady Lucan, and she accused him of hiring the hitman.

“The circumstantial evidence against me is strong,” Lord Lucan wrote in the letter. “V has demonstrated her hatred for me in the past and would do anything to see me accused.”

Lord Lucan explained he planned to go into a momentary hiding.

“I will also lie doggo for a bit, but I am only concerned for the children,” he continued.

Lord Lucan was never seen again, and his blood-splattered car was later found abandoned on the south coast of England. According to The Guardian, an inquest determined that Lord Lucan was indeed the nanny’s killer.

On the night of the murder, Rivett was initially scheduled to be off but instead took off the day before, PEOPLE reported just months after the event.

In the years that followed, interest in the murder mystery sparked conspiracy theories, novels and sightings of Lord Lucan. People reported to see him in Ireland, New Zealand, France and as a far as Austrailia. One theory claimed that Lucan had been living in the jungles of Africa and had given himself the name “Barry.” But Lady Lucan did not believe any of it to be true.

“He was not the sort of Englishman to cope abroad,” Lady Lucan said, according to the Times. “He likes England, he couldn’t speak foreign languages, and he preferred English food.”

Lady Lucan believed her debonair husband killed himself immediately after finding out he killed Rivett instead of her. The botched murder, she claimed, was Lord Lucan’s attempt to end their unhappy and abusive marriage, which had hit difficulties almost as soon as it began. Lord Lucan’s mother rarely concealed her disapproval of the marriage, and Lord Lucan often focused on gambling instead of his wife. At one point, Lord Lucan had even tried to admit his wife into psychiatric clinics.

As recently as last year, Lady Lucan offered her thoughts on how her husband may have killed himself.

“I would say he got on the ferry and jumped off in the middle of the [English] channel in the way of the propellers so that his remains wouldn’t be found,” she told on ITV. By making it difficult for his body to be found, it would also be difficult for her to inherit his family’s funds and gain custody of their three children, she explained.

Though his body was never recovered, Lord Lucan was officially declared dead in 1999. According to the Boston Globe, a British court cleared the way for the couple’s son, George Bingham, to become the 8th Earl of Lucan after they issued a ‘‘presumption of death’’ certificate for Lord Lucan in 2016.

Bingham told the Times last year that he remembers his father as a lovely and charming man despite remaining the target of rumors and speculation.

Though he and his two siblings remained estranged from their mother since the 1980s, he remembered her as a “beautiful” and “fragile” woman in a statement following her death.

“She was, in her day, beautiful,” Bingham said, “and throughout her life fragile and vulnerable, struggling as she did with mental infirmity. To us she was and is unforgettable.”