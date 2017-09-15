Laci Peterson Murder: Was Evidence Lost That Points to Scott’s Innocence?

When Laci Peterson and her unborn son, Conner, were murdered in 2003, the story quickly became international news, with newspapers and magazines running pictures of a smiling and pregnant Laci.

Authorities quickly zeroed in on Laci’s husband, Scott Peterson. He was arrested days later and was convicted the following year, after which he was sentenced to the death penalty.

But the latest episode he ongoing A&E docuseries, The Murder of Laci Peterson, takes a close look at the timeline prosecutors used to convict Peterson. (An exclusive clip of the episode is above.)

The episode spotlights several pages of evidence that were allegedly inadvertently separated from the rest of the documents presented during discovery, including handwritten notes from the Peterson’s mail carrier, Russell Graybill. (The show alleges that several pages did not scan correctly, so the evidence was presented to the defense team separately.)

In Graybill’s notes, he claims the family dog, McKenzie, did not bark at him when he delivered their mail between 10:35 and 10:50 a.m. The account of Graybill, a defense witness, diverges from that of prosecution witness Karen Servas regarding McKenzie’s whereabouts, leading to different conclusions of when Laci was killed.

Servas testified that she found McKenzie wandering around the neighborhood at around 10:18 a.m. on the day of her death and returned the dog to the Peterson’s fenced yard. The prosecution says that this indicates that Laci was killed before 10:18 a.m.

But the defense now contends that Laci walked McKenzie after Servas returned the dog to the yard, indicating that she was alive between 10:35 and 10:50 a.m., while the mail carrier was on their street. Defense attorneys say that Scott Peterson was logged in to his work computer during this time, meaning that he could not have killed her.

Although the handwritten notes were not presented at trial, Graybill testified in Peterson’s 2004 trial and his testimony did not sway jurors who convicted him of first-degree murder — a decision that Peterson says “staggered” him. Members of Peterson’s defense team who appear on the show theorize that Graybill’s notes could help overturn the verdict.

Peterson, now 44, sits on death row in San Quentin State Prison. His attorneys have requested a new trial.

The Murder of Laci Peterson continues Tuesday (10 p.m. ET) on A&E.