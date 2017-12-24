The Laci Peterson Murder, 15 Years After Pregnant Wife Went Missing

THE OTHER WOMAN

Amber Frey, a 27-year-old massage therapist, had started dating Scott Peterson a month before Laci's disappearance. He had told her that he was a widower.

After Laci vanished, Frey saw a news article about the case. She immediately contacted the Modesto Police Department hotline. At authorities' request, she began recording her phone calls with Peterson. "Scott told me he was not married," Frey said in a press conference. "We had a romantic relationship. I'm very sorry for Laci's family and the pain this has caused them."