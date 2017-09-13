Crime
Where Is Kyron Horman? A Timeline of the Little Boy’s Still-Unsolved Disappearance
How did a second-grader in Oregon seemingly vanish from his school in 2010 — and who is responsible?
June 4, 2010: A 7-Year-Old Vanishes
Kyron Horman, a 7-year-old from Portland, Oregon, was declared missing on June 4, 2010, after he didn't arrive home from school that afternoon. The last person who reported seeing Kyron was his stepmother, Terri Horman. She said she saw him walking down a hallway at his school, Skyline Elementary, following a science fair.
But when Kyron didn't arrive home, his family called the school — and quickly thereafter, the sheriff's office in Multnomah County, Oregon. They then began a large-scale search for Kyron, with 65 detectives, 60 trained searchers and even more volunteers.
June 11, 2010: The Family Speaks
Kyron's family held their first news conference on June 11, 2010, a week after Kyron's disappearance. There, they asked neighbors and community members to "please help us bring Kyron home." His stepfather, Troy Young, said: “We’re doing everything we can to work with law enforcement, the search and rescue crews, to make sure that you can get back to us as soon as possible. You mean everything to us. Until you come home, this family is not complete.”
A day earlier, June 10, the FBI became involved in the search, interviewing hundreds of Kyron's classmates as well as their parents.
June 14, 2010: The Investigation Shifts
The investigation into Kyron's whereabouts went from a missing persons case to a criminal investigation on June 14, 2010. Officials also announced that they were offering a $25,000 reward for information to help locate Kyron.
Terri's husband, Kaine Horman (Kyron's father), stood by her side, saying then: "I believe she’s committed, as the rest of our family is, to finding Kyron."
June 26, 2010: A Surprising Accusation
A landscaper claimed that Terri had tried to hire him to kill Kaine Horman, her husband and Kyron's father, about six months before Kyron's disappearance. On June 26, 2010, he said he went back to speak with Terri — this time, after being asked to do so by the police and while wearing a body wire.
Speaking with her, the landscaper reportedly asked for $10,000 and threatened to go to the police and report the murder-for-hire plot if she did not comply. She was not charged and denied the landscaper's claims.
That same day, Terri made two calls to 911 from the Horman home. Dispatchers called the first a "threats" call, and the second involved "custody" concerns, PEOPLE reported at the time.
June 28, 2010: Increasing Scrutiny of Stepmom
Soon after the public revelation of the landscaper's claim about Terri, Kaine filed for divorce, leaving her and taking the couple's then-19-month-old daughter, Kiara, with him. Kaine also asked for a restraining order against Terri, which he was granted. In his petition for that order, Kaine wrote that he "recently learned that respondent [Terri] attempted to hire someone to murder me. The police have provided me with probable cause to believe the above two statements to be true.” He also wrote that he believed Terri was "involved in the disappearance" of his son.
Terri has never been named as a suspect or person of interest in Kyron's case.
On July 6, 2010, Kyron's mother, Desiree Young, reportedly appealed to Terri to "do the right thing" and cooperate with the police. A few days earlier, Terri hired Stephen A. Houze, a prominent criminal defense attorney.
August 2010: Stepmom's Friend Describes Her Fear and Worry
DeDe Spicher, a friend of Terri's who stayed with her in the weeks after Kaine filed for divorce, opened up about that time to PEOPLE. Spicher said she stayed with Terri for 11 days, where the two were in "crisis mode." They didn't have cable TV and though they read online articles, they avoided the comment sections. Spicher said they were concerned for Terri's life, as she was receiving death threats, and worried about Kyron, too.
“She would go through some of [Kyron’s] old drawings, some pictures, and she would go through photos and albums of him and Kiara,” Spicher said. “She was very sad and worried about both of them. I can’t even begin to understand what that must’ve felt like.”
Sept. 9, 2010: Celebrating Kyron's Ninth Birthday
On Kyron's ninth birthday, two parties were thrown in his honor — one by his father, and the other by his mother and stepmother. “I’m hoping to do a slideshow of Kyron and his pictures and play his favorite music, and we’re going to have cake,” his mother, Desiree, said of the family's plans.
“We’re going to talk about our memories of Kyron and pray and have family there and just celebrate Kyron’s life.”
June 4, 2012: Kyron's Dad Shares Enduring Hope
Two years after he disappeared, Kyron's father, Kaine, spoke to PEOPLE about his still-missing son. In Kyron's absence, Kaine continued to pass out shirts and flyers printed with the boy's face, hoping it would help in the search to return him home. Kaine — who said he was sure his son was still alive — also made changes to Kyron's bedroom, something that he said was a coping mechanism.
“My heart is with him all the time and I wonder what he is like now. I wonder what he is into. I wonder what he enjoys,” he told PEOPLE. “It makes me feel like I am keeping pace with him when I am updating stuff. It makes me feel like he is still there.”
Dec. 31, 2013: Kyron's Dad and Stepmom Officially Split
More than three years after Kaine first filed, the divorce between him and Terri became final on Dec. 31, 2013, according to The Oregonian.
January 2016: Stepmom Breaks Her Silence
Terri opened up about her stepson's disappearance for the first time, nearly six years after he went missing in June 2010, in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE. Since Kyron vanished and Terri divorced from Kaine, she moved back in with her parents's home in Roseburg, Oregon. There she spent her days watching TV and playing video games.
"She doesn't have money or a career," a friend told PEOPLE in 2014. She had not seen her daughter, Kiara, since 2010, when Kaine was granted a restraining order against her (that expired in 2013, after their divorce was finalized).
Terri moved to California in March 2015, hoping to start fresh and escape those who have pinned Kyron's disappearance on her and harassed her at home. Constantly asked about Kyron's location, her answer is "I don't know. That will always be the answer, because I don't know," she told PEOPLE. However, she still thinks Kyron is alive: "Until you show me something, I will always believe," she said.
Sept. 9, 2017: Kyron Would Be a Teen Now as Search Is Reportedly 'Busy'
Sept. 9, 2017, marked Kyron's 15th birthday, and he is still missing. In May, a local Portland TV station, KGW, reported that there appeared to be new developments in the investigation — with new ground searches and computer evidence being conducted and analyzed. Authorities also released a new progression photo of Kyron.
“We’re pretty excited about the work that they are doing, the level of work and the amount that’s been going on,” Kaine told KGW. “It’s still extremely busy.”
