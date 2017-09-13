Where Is Kyron Horman? A Timeline of the Little Boy’s Still-Unsolved Disappearance

January 2016: Stepmom Breaks Her Silence

Terri opened up about her stepson's disappearance for the first time, nearly six years after he went missing in June 2010, in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE. Since Kyron vanished and Terri divorced from Kaine, she moved back in with her parents's home in Roseburg, Oregon. There she spent her days watching TV and playing video games.

"She doesn't have money or a career," a friend told PEOPLE in 2014. She had not seen her daughter, Kiara, since 2010, when Kaine was granted a restraining order against her (that expired in 2013, after their divorce was finalized).

Terri moved to California in March 2015, hoping to start fresh and escape those who have pinned Kyron's disappearance on her and harassed her at home. Constantly asked about Kyron's location, her answer is "I don't know. That will always be the answer, because I don't know," she told PEOPLE. However, she still thinks Kyron is alive: "Until you show me something, I will always believe," she said.