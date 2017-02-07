Kylie Minogue Wins Legal Battle Against Kylie Jenner Over Trademark of Shared Name

Australian singer Kylie Minogue won a legal battle on Monday against reality star Kylie Jenner over the trademark of their shared first name.

Global News reports the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office rejected Jenner’s claim, but the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is already planning an appeal to use the brand name “Kylie” for her growing fashion and beauty lines.

In 2014, Jenner, 19, filed a U.S. trademark application for the term “Kylie,” seeking protection for the term in connection with advertising services.

KDB, an Australian-based business representing Minogue, 48, filed a notice of opposition to Jenner’s application in February 2016.

In court documents obtained by the New York Post‘s Page Six, KDB claimed approval of Jenner’s application will confuse audiences and dilute Minogue’s brand.

The company also pointed out the fact that the Australian pop star currently owns trademark registrations for the term “Kylie” across entertainment services and music recordings: Minogue owns trademarks for “Kylie Minogue Darling,” “Lucky – the Kylie Minogue musical” and “Kylie Minogue,” and has owned Kylie.com since 1996.

The documents slammed Jenner, claiming her “photographic exhibitionism” on social media and “controversial posts have drawn criticism from, e.g., the Disability Rights and African-American communities.”

KDB also referred to Jenner as a “secondary reality television personality” who appears on Keeping Up with the Kardashians as “supporting character” to the Kardashians: Kim, Khloé and Kourtney.