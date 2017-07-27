Federal authorities are investigating the mysterious death of a 39-year-old woman who died on an Alaska-bound cruise ship on Tuesday after an alleged domestic dispute, PEOPLE confirms.

Kristy Manzanares, from Utah, died on the Emerald Princess cruise ship, an FBI official confirms to PEOPLE. Although few details have been released about the situation, Princess Cruises officials said the dispute occurred at around 9 p.m. and resulted in the woman’s death, ABC reports.

“They just said, ‘Security breach! Security breach!’ ” one witness, Jen Larson, told ABC News. “We could tell by the sound of his voice that it was something really scary and really serious.”

Other witnesses told ABC that they heard a woman “screaming for her life.”

Larsen said that a member of her family saw Manzanares’ young daughter distraught just after the incident.

“She was just really scared,” Larson recalled. “She said, ‘I just want to go and see my mom! I just want to see my mom! What’s happening?’ ”

The ship set off from Seattle on Sunday on a week-long trip but was diverted to Juneau, Alaska, where it docked hours early as a result of the incident, CBS News reports. The Emerald Princess boat was carrying 3,400 passengers and 1,100 crew members, according to CBS.

Passengers were on lockdown for hours before being allowed to leave the boat, CBS reports.

One man told KTVA that he and his wife were two floors above the site of the incident.

“There was a lot of yelling started up again between men, fighting you know, somebody hurt somebody’s sister and it was a family dispute,” Charles Rowlen alleged.

He recalled his wife seeing a bruised, bloodied man near the boat’s rail, threatening to jump.

“She thought he was going to jump over the rail, and at one point he put his hand on the rail and set his rear on it,” Rowlen told the station. “She started yelling, ‘Get back in!’ ”

The cruise line told ABC that crew members detained one man in the incident.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and all those impacted by this tragic event,” Princess Cruises said in a statement to ABC.

A press conference about the situation is scheduled for 11 a.m. local time, an FBI spokesperson tells PEOPLE.