N.Y.C. Nanny Gets Life in Prison for Murdering 2 Children in Bathtub With Kitchen Knife

The New York City nanny convicted in April of murdering two children she cared for by stabbing them in the bathtub of their apartment in 2012 has been sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole, multiple outlets report.

The ruling was handed down Monday by a judge in New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan, the New York Times and ABC News report.

Yoselyn Ortega, 55, had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of Lucia “Lulu” Krim, 6, and her brother Leo Krim, 2.

In April, jurors were tasked with deliberating whether the 55-year-old nanny intentionally killed the children or if she had descended into such a severe state of psychosis that she didn’t know what she was doing. They found her guilty on all counts.

Before Ortega was sentenced, Kevin Krim, the children’s father, read a victim impact statement in court, saying, “It is so unfair that they are gone, unfair to us, unfair to the world,” CBS New York and the Associated Press report.

He also asked the judge to make sure that Ortega “never leaves prison alive,” ABC News reports.

Kevin spoke often about “Team Krim,” while Marina spoke out against those who recommended bringing Ortega into their family as a nanny in the first place.

Addressing the court, the children’s mother, Marina Krim, said, “She tried to destroy what Kevin and I set out to build, a happy family.”

After killing the children with a kitchen knife in the bathtub of their Upper West Side apartment on Oct. 25, 2012, Ortega stabbed herself in the neck in front of their mother, Marina Krim, and the victims’ then 3-year-old sister, in a failed suicide attempt.

After the conviction, the children’s father, Kevin Krim, took to Facebook to thank the judge, jury, the district attorney’s office and the New York Police Department.

“This process has been very challenging for us, but it has also reaffirmed our love of New York: a city that Lulu and Leo loved dearly. We got through this trial because of our family, our friends, our fellow New Yorkers and the loving memory of Lulu and Leo’s lives,” Krim wrote.

The trial began on March 1, when Marina Krim spent seven emotional hours testifying about how she came home and found her children — whom she called her “two best friends” — dead, ABC News reported.

After her testimony, Krim screamed at Ortega, “You’re evil and you like this! You’re getting pleasure!” ABC News reported.

During closing arguments, Assistant District Attorney Stuart Silberg argued that Ortega killed the children in a premeditated fashion because she resented the children’s mother for overworking her.

Defense attorney Valerie Van Leer-Greenberg argued that severe psychosis drove Ortega to stab and murder the children. “The reason for the defendant’s actions lay within her delusional mind,” she said, local station CBS2 reported.

“Lulu and Leo are powerful forces,” Krim said in her victim statement, ABC News reports. “They are two stars now that will always lead us forward.”

Marina and Kevin Krim have since created the Lulu & Leo Fund, a non-profit organization that aims to inspire, heal and nurture children through engagement with art, nature and creativity.