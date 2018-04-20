A New York City father whose two young children were murdered in their home six years ago posted notes of gratitude on Wednesday after his kids’ killer — their nanny — was convicted of murder.

“We are deeply indebted to the district attorney’s office and the NYPD for their care for our family, and their determination and dedication over the past five and a half years to see justice done,” Kevin Krim wrote on Facebook not long after a Manhattan jury convicted Yoselyn Ortega of two counts of murder in the deaths of Krim’s children Leo and Lucia, affectionately known as “Lulu.”

The kids, then 2 and 6, respectively, were stabbed to death in the bathtub of their Upper West Side apartment on Oct. 25, 2012. After she killed them with a kitchen knife, Ortega stabbed herself in the neck in front of their mother, Marina Krim, and the victims’ then 3-year-old sister, in a failed suicide attempt.

Jurors were charged with deliberating whether the 55-year-old former nanny intentionally killed the children in her care — or if she had descended into such a severe state of psychosis that she didn’t know what she was doing.

From left: Lulu and Leo Krim Courtesy Lulu & Leo Fund

Yoselyn Ortega in 2013 Susan Watts/NY Daily News/Getty

Ortega faces life in prison following her conviction. Prosecutors argued that Ortega killed the children because resented the children’s mother for overworking her.

She will reportedly return to State Supreme Court in Manhattan for her sentencing on May 14.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Writing on Facebook on Wednesday, not long after the guilty verdicts were delivered, Kevin Krim wrote: “This process has been very challenging for us, but it has also reaffirmed our love of New York: a city that Lulu and Leo loved dearly. We got through this trial because of our family, our friends, our fellow New Yorkers and the loving memory of Lulu and Leo’s lives.”

“Marina and I believe that creativity is a positive act of defiance in the face of the destructive forces of violence and negativity,” Kevin continued. “We want to respond with constructive energy and hope you will too.”

From left: Marina and Kevin Krim in 2009 Patrick McMullan/Getty

In a second post, Kevin personally highlighted the work of the jurors in the trial, who sat through weeks of graphic testimony.

“These jurors went through hell,” he wrote. “I hugged every one of them I could.”

Since the murders, Kevin and Marina created the Lulu & Leo Fund, a non-profit organization that aims to inspire, heal and grow children through engagement with art, nature and creativity.