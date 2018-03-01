The New York City mother whose two young children were found stabbed to death in the bathtub of their apartment in 2012 came face to face with their alleged killer in court Thursday.

“She killed my best friends,” Marina Krim said of the children’s accused killer and former nanny, Yoselyn Ortega, 55, while on the stand, ABC News reports.

Krim confronted Ortega during the first day of Ortega’s trial for killing Lulu, 6, and 20-month-old Leo on Oct. 25, 2012.

Prosecutors alleged that despite the defense’s claims that she was insane, Ortega “intentionally and savagely slaughtered” the young children because she resented their mother, according to ABC News.

As she got off the stand, Krim told Ortega, “You’re disgusting,” according to the Washington Post.

Ortega is charged with two counts each of first-degree murder and second-degree murder. She has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

On the day of the killings, Krim, came home from a swimming lesson with her 3-year-old daughter to find her two other children dead from knife wounds in a blood-soaked bathtub, police said. According to police, Krim saw Ortega stab herself in the throat when she entered the bathroom.

Ortega allegedly confessed to the murders while she was in the hospital recovering from her stab wounds, the New York Times reports.

“You don’t know what they put me through,” she allegedly told officers during questioning.

Ortega allegedly “admitted that she had killed the kids and that she had used at least two knives,” former Manhattan prosecutor, Gregory B. LeDonne testified during hearings last summer, according to the Times. “She used two knives, I think once on the boy and more than twice on the girl and indicated that she was mad at the mom.”

Ortega’s lawyer, Valerie Van Leer-Greenberg, asked the judge to throw out several statements Ortega had made to investigators, saying her client was too delirious and impaired by drugs while she was hospitalized to answer questions, the Times reported.

Ortega’s relatives told the Times that she had sought help from a mental health professional before the killings. They also said she had financial problems.

Ortega faces life in prison if convicted. She is currently being held without bail.

Marina and Kevin Krim, the parents of the children, have since created the Lulu & Leo Fund, a non-profit organization that aims to inspire, heal and grow children through engagement with art, nature and creativity.