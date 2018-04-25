Danish Inventor Who Murdered and Mutilated Journalist Kim Wall Gets Life in Prison

A Danish inventor was sentenced to life in prison for the 2017 murder and mutilation of Swedish journalist Kim Wall, according to multiple reports.

Peter Madsen, 47, was sentenced Wednesday at a court in Copenhagen, according to CNN. He was found guilty on charges of premeditated murder, the indecent handling of a corpse and “sexual relations other than intercourse of a particularly dangerous nature.”

“The court has been unanimous in coming to this result,” Judge Anette Burkø said, according to The Guardian. “This is a cynical and pre-planned sexual assault of a particularly brutal nature on a random women who, in connection with her journalistic work, accepted an invitation for a sailing trip on the accused’s submarine.”

Madsen plans to appeal, NBC News reports.

Kim Wall TOM WALL/EPA

Peter Madsen Niels Hougaard /Ritzau. File/AP

Wall, a 30-year-old freelance journalist, disappeared after joining Madsen on his submarine on Aug. 10, 2017, while interviewing him for a story.

Wall’s torso — armless, headless and legless — was found on the Copenhagen shore days after she vanished, police said on Aug. 22. The next day, authorities said they had positively identified her body.

Peter Madsen Niels Hougaard /Ritzau. File/AP

Madsen denied being responsible for Wall’s death. He testified that while they were out on the water that night, after the submarine returned to the surface, he climbed through the hatch and was holding it open for Wall when he lost hold of it and it struck her in the head, causing her to fall to the submarine’s floor.

The hatch weighed about 150 lbs. and was slippery, he testified. After she was hit, he claimed, he went back down to check her pulse but she didn’t have one, he said in court.

“It was a terrible accident, a disaster, no doctor could have done anything,” Madsen said. “Kim was severely injured. There was a pool of blood where she landed.”

Madsen claimed he then buried her at sea, thinking at the time that it “was the right thing to do.”

“I didn’t want a dead body in my submarine,” he said. “I put a rope around her feet to drag her out.”