Self-Professed Kim Kardashian Hater Arrested After Allegedly Destroying Star’s Selfie Books at Barnes & Noble

A 74-year-old Connecticut man was arrested for alleged criminal mischief after he went to a Barns & Noble in October and destroyed several of Kim Kardashian West‘s selfie books, PEOPLE confirms.

Carl Puia, of Glastonbury, turned himself in to police earlier this week, nearly five months after he damaged a half-dozen copies of Kardashian West’s selfie book Selfish – a publication filled with shots of the Keeping up with the Kardashians star and her family, according to a police statement.

“[Puia] was caught on security camera spreading a red liquid all over some Kim Kardashian books,” Glastonbury police wrote in the statement. “Six of the books were destroyed in the massacre and could not be revived.”

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

New Selfish alert! 2 more chapters added! Dropping soon! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 11, 2016 at 11:01pm PDT

Although police did not name the man in the statement, a Glastonbury Police Department spokesman confirmed the suspect’s identity to PEOPLE.

“He also left a lengthy note (that he took the time to type out) explaining his dislike of Ms. Kardashian and people like her,” officials continued in the statement.

• Pick up PEOPLE’s special edition True Crime Stories: Cases That Shocked America, on sale now, for the latest on Casey Anthony, JonBenét Ramsey and more.

He lamented, in the note, that bookstores will sell anything for money, the Hartford Courtant reports.

Puia was arrested by warrant for third-degree criminal mischief, police said. He was soon released on $2,500 bail.