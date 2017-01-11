Kim’s Alleged Captors Revealed: Details Emerge About Suspects Accused of Kardashian Paris Heist

The police investigation into Kim Kardashian West‘s Paris heist is still going strong — and new details have now emerged.

According to major French network TF1/LCI, of the 17 suspects arrested Monday in connection with the crime, some have since confessed to being involved.

According to the network, police are now aware of the identities of the individuals that were directly involved with the robbery, which took place at the No Address Hotel during the early hours of Oct. 3 and involved the reality star being held at gunpoint by masked men who stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry — including a $4 million ring — during Paris Fashion Week.

The report states that there were six men in total: the five robbers (the youngest age 54, and the eldest age 72) that disguised themselves as policemen and forced their way into Kardashian West’s room, plus a sixth accomplice who was waiting in a car not too far from the hotel that night. According to the network, the sixth individual is actually the son of one of the five robbers.

Of those arrested, several are well known by French authorities for previous crimes, including cocaine and counterfeit trafficking as well as diamond theft.

In total, 14 people remain in custody as of Wednesday. Among those is a man named Gary M., 27, who was reportedly Kardashian West’s chauffeur in the past. His brother Michael, 40, who was reportedly Kardashian West’s driver throughout Paris Fashion Week, was released Tuesday night and is not being charged.

Additionally, two of the suspects, Aomar A-K. and Marceau B., reportedly traveled to Antwerp, Belgium a few days after the heist — a city largely known as the diamond capital of the world. However, the stolen jewels, which are valued at around €9 million, have not been located.

Meanwhile, a source told PEOPLE on Tuesday that while Kardashian West — who officially stepped back into the spotlight after taking a hiatus from the public eye and social media following the incident — is “relieved” that Paris investigators are making progress in the case, the constant reminder of the terrifying incident hasn’t been easy on her.

“Any updates makes her relive everything,” said the insider. “It’s still very tough for her to deal with.”

The source tells PEOPLE that while she’s thankful that progress has been made by authorities, “she gets very upset anytime she talks about the robbery” and “just wants to move on from it.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 36, is expected to make her first public appearance since the robbery on Friday at celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic’s Master Class in Dubai. The source told PEOPLE she will be flanked by security but is looking forward to the trip.

“She is excited about the change of scenery,” said the source. “And she’s looking forward to spending time with her fans.”