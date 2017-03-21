Mom Heartbroken After Slain Son Found in Car Owned by RHONJ Star Kim DePaola: 'Nobody Deserves' This

The New Jersey men who were found fatally shot last Friday inside an incinerated car registered to Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member Kim DePaola were lifelong friends who apparently knew their alleged killers, PEOPLE learns.

A grieving Michelle Ryerson tells PEOPLE that her son, 27-year-old Aaron Anderson, was a hard-working, kind-hearted father who doted on his 16-month-old son. Ryerson says that since Saturday, when word of Aaron’s killing began circulating through the neighborhoods of Paterson, New Jersey, she has heard from many people who knew her son, an air conditioning and heating technician.

They have been calling or stopping by her home, she says, offering words of support and solace.

“Everybody loved Aaron because he was so good, so caring and so giving,” Ryerson tells PEOPLE during a Tuesday interview. “His friends said they felt safe with Aaron, because he was a big guy but he was also just a loving, empathetic person … my son wouldn’t have hurt a fly.”

Anderson and 25-year-old Antonio Vega Jr. — someone Ryerson tells PEOPLE her son first befriended back in elementary school — were reportedly shot in the head before being found in the white car, which was set on fire, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Both victims were from Paterson; Ryerson says neither man “was the type of kid to run the street.”

The two bodies were so badly burned, investigators could not immediately determine the race or sex of the victims.

A statement from the Paterson Police Department alleges Clarence Williams, 26, and Gerry Thomas, 28, both face murder, conspiracy to commit murder, robbery, arson and possession of a firearm charges following their arrests late Monday. Police say Williams and Thomas robbed Anderson and Vega.

Ryerson tells PEOPLE that both her son and his longtime friend knew Williams and Thomas, though they never ran in the same circles.

“Clarence was friends with my nephew,” Ryerson explains. “He got rid of my son … maybe he thought my son had money or figured he was an easy target because my son would likely have trusted him.”

The 2015 Audi her son’s body was found in is owned by DePaola, but the vehicle was mostly used by her son, Chris Camiscioli, 27, who was out of town after Aaron had dropped him off at the airport in the car, Ryerson says.

Aaron was supposed to park the vehicle after dropping Camiscioli off and was not supposed to drive it around, according to a statement from the Paterson Police Department.

A police source tells PEOPLE Williams was arrested a year ago after undercover officers allegedly watched him conduct a drug deal outside his home. After searching him and his home, the source says officers allegedly found more than 1,000 heroin packets and two handguns on Williams. They also confiscated over $2,500 in cash.

Williams was charged with 12 narcotics and weapons crimes, including possession of a gun by a convicted felon. Court records do not indicate if the case has been settled and does not provide any information regarding Williams’ plea to the charges.

According to Ryerson, the reality of her son’s death has yet to sink in.

“I feel like Aaron is keeping me strong,” she says. “I’m still a little in disbelief, but when I sit down, and I think about the fact that I will never see my son again, I want to break down, but Aaron, he is keeping me strong. He doesn’t want me to cry.”

She pauses for a moment, pondering Aaron and Antonio’s final moments Friday night.

“Nobody deserves what they did to him,” Ryerson explains. “Nobody.”