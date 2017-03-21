2 Charged with Alleged Murder of Victims Found Shot in RHONJ Star Kim DePaola's Burned-Out Audi

Two Paterson, New Jersey, men have been arrested for their alleged roles in the shooting deaths of two men who were found in a burning Audi owned by Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member Kim DePaola.

Aaron Anderson, 27, and Antonio Vega Jr., 25, were reportedly shot in the head before being found in the white car, which was set ablaze, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Both men were from Paterson, New Jersey. PEOPLE was unable to reach their relatives Tuesday morning.

A statement from the Paterson Police Department alleges Clarence Williams, 26, and Gerry Thomas, 28, both face murder, conspiracy to commit murder, robbery, arson and possession of a firearm charges following their arrests late Monday.

Police say robbery motivated Friday’s killings.

The two bodies were so badly burned, investigators could not immediately determine the race or sex of the victims.

While the 2015 Audi is registered to Kim DePaola, the vehicle was mostly used by her son, Chris Camiscioli, 27, who was out of town after a friend had dropped him off at the airport in the car, the statement says.

The friend was supposed to park the vehicle after dropping Camiscioli off and was not supposed to drive it around, the statement says. It was not immediately clear whether either of the victims was the friend who dropped Camiscioli off.

DePoala addressed fans about the news on Sunday, assuring everyone that she and her son were safe.

“I am humbled by the outpour of love and support during this very difficult time,” DePoala wrote in a Notes screenshot on Instagram. “My son and I are both safe. Our deepest condolences of out to the victims’ families of this truly horrific tragedy.”